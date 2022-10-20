Remarkable footage shows mountain climber fighting off bear in Japan
Sathishaa MohanSunday World Video Team
Remarkable footage shows mountain climber fighting off bear in Japan
Popular Videos
Owner trains dog to whisper on command
Fine Gael TD wouldn't send a tourist to O’Connell Street as it's 'full of druggies, crime, robberies, takeaways'
Wet Eireann | Roof of Dáil Eireann leaks as Ireland drenched by intense rain
song controversy | Video emerges of passengers in Dublin Airport chanting 'Up The Ra'
Face of fury | Man who threw firework that injured garda during anti-lockdown protest is jailed
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
chicken burgler | Granny chases alleged ‘Goldilocks’ burglar out of house with brush after finding him in bed
assets targeted | Kinahan cartel’s Irish network exposed by CAB in case against gangster Ross Browning
monkey business | ‘Monkey gang’ targeted in garda raids during which shotgun and €30k stolen goods were seized
'Ongoing refusal' | Tenant awarded €10,000 for discrimination after her landlord refused to sign a HAP form
Remarkable footage shows mountain climber fighting off bear in Japan
RIP | Renewed appeal for witnesses after Sligo cyclist Pamela Benson dies following crash
Tory MP says Ireland football team chant controversy is 'low point' for UK
APPEAL | Emotional plea to bring missing Sligo man (21) home to ‘his little boy’
Lotto cash | Dublin family syndicate claim €2.3m jackpot at National Lottery headquarters
gun evidence | Three AK-47s seized from IRA man’s car one month after Regency shooting, Gerry Hutch trial told
More Videos
Staff at Liffey Valley shopping centre protest new car parking charges being introduced
Face of fury | Man who threw firework that injured garda during anti-lockdown protest is jailed
song controversy | Video emerges of passengers in Dublin Airport chanting 'Up The Ra'
Animal Rebellion protesters pour milk in shops across UK
Creeslough explosion victim Hugh "Hughie" Kelly's hearse leaves funeral
Protesters throw soup on famous Van Gogh’s painting
Guilty plea | Sligo man (28) admits to assaulting his partner at their Ballymote home
knock out | Wrestling star Trevor Murdoch got arrested in Ireland after fight with fan
Mob Millions | Ross Browning is the Kinahan cartel’s ‘principal’ man in Ireland, CAB tells court
creepy costumes | Jeffrey Dahmer inspired Halloween outfits banned by eBay
healing hands | Glencree’s Peace and Reconciliation Centre wins prestigious human rights award
'true Irish mammy' | Footballer Robbie Keane pays tribute to his late mum Anne at her funeral mass
Navy Blues | RTÉ’s Sinead Kennedy admits long distance marriage to naval officer husband is ‘tough’
Truss-t issues | British PM Liz Truss announces resignation after just 44 days in power
Prints charming | Cath Kidston x DFS' new romantic furniture collaboration is a charm offensive
Art attack | Deirdre Reynolds: I’ll take Van Gogh soup attack over climate collapse
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed