Relief after dog rescued from waterfall in Co Antrim
Sunday World Video Team
A young dog is getting some extra hugs from his owner after going missing close to a waterfall in Co Antrim.
Popular Videos
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
Street battle | Shocking video showing bare-chested men brawling in Galway is probed by gardai
Tour de Dublin | Video showing man riding electric bike in middle of Navan road goes viral on TikTok
Ireland Beat All Blacks in New Zeland - In Pictures
marching madness | Footage shows chaos erupting after man throws bin at Orange flute band marching on July 12
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
traumatised | Mum flees Co Antrim home clutching baby boy following petrol bomb attack
Dates scrapped | M&S removes ‘best before’ dates from fruit and vegetables to tackle food waste
Smuggle Scheme | Albanian mobster jailed for smuggling fake asylum seekers into UK via Ireland
Frisky business | PSNI on sex patrol in Co Down after complaints of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ at beauty spots
RIP | Man (60s) drowns in Laois lake in third water-related death this week
Sex beast | Gun nut rapist who sparked 16-hour armed stand-off with gardai back on the streets
INVESTIGATION | Probe after loyalist sends ‘beheading' tweet to Queen's Belfast human rights law professor
Scratch me if you can | Pictured: Dim-witted thief caught after cashing in €5k scratch card he’d stolen using toy gun
witness appeal | Five-year-old girl hospitalised following Co Armagh pick-up truck collision
only murders | Cara Delevingne opens up on her latest role opposite BFF Selena Gomez
More Videos
Michael Flatley stars as a Bond-esque secret agent in 'Blackbird' trailer
Four prisoners gain access to the roof at Maghaberry Prison
Cyclist completes epic fundraising ride across America
Decommissioned oil rig arrives to be transformed into 'See Monster' art installation
Boris Johnson’s biggest clashes at PMQs
John McEnroe opens up about how the pressures of tennis affected his mental health
EXCLUSIVE | Kinahan Cartel used African air ambulances to move cocaine into Europe
Sun-day heat | Met Éireann predicts temperatures of up to 29 degrees ahead of All-Ireland Hurling Final
Pasts pardoned | Loyalists linked to some of the Troubles worst crimes pictured parading on Twelfth
'predatory behaviour' | Family of woman who took own life after alleged sex abuse by man from church call for case review
Party time | Conor McGregor packs out yacht with €500k worth of upgrades for Ibiza birthday bash
Jess Perfect | Jessica Chastain reveals why she enjoys playing ‘unlikeable characters’
Sunday Kitchen: French fancies
Quick Bites: A great way tapas the day
‘It’s such a thrill to see my kid’s book on shelves’
‘I’m glad trolls are now being called out’
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed