Regulator will have powers to resolve how money flows down from Premier League

A new independent football regulator will have “targeted powers” to step in and resolve how money flows from the Premier League down the pyramid, and to stop clubs from joining breakaway leagues. The Government will publish its White Paper on football governance on Thursday, and has now confirmed it will act on a recommendation from the 2021 fan-led review of football to create a regulator. The body’s main purpose would be to oversee a licensing system to ensure clubs are run sustainably.