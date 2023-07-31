Record set for world's longest slackline walk

Estonian daredevil Jaan Roose recently set a new world record for the longest LED-lit, single-building slackline walk, completing his awe-inspiring feat at the iconic Katara Towers in Lusail, Qatar. Roose, a three-time slackline world champion, completed the walk at his first attempt, battling with high winds to keep his balance and cover a distance of more then 150 metres between the twin towers. The 'Sparkline' walk was not only the longest on a single building, but also Jaan’s highest urban walk to date at an elevation of more than 185-metres, which was performed on a line that was just 2.5 centimetres wide.