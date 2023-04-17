Record seizure in Italy as police recover cocaine worth €400m off Sicily coast

The drugs are estimated to be worth more than €400 million.

A “record” 2,000 kilos of cocaine has been seized off the coast of Sicily, Italian authorities have reported.

The drugs, estimated to be worth more than €400 million, were found packed in approximately 70 watertight parcels that were held together by fishing nets and guided by a “light-emitting signal device”.

Police believe the drugs had been dumped into the sea by a cargo ship before they were spotted off the eastern coast of Sicily by air and naval units during surveillance activities.

Police units from the Guardia di Finanza (financial police) in Catania were then contacted to retrieve the drugs, supported by Palermo's Aviation Operations Department.

In a tweet, the Guardia di Finanza said that the seizure, conducted as part of their efforts to combat drug trafficking, was a record catch.