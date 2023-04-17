Recap of Joe Bidens historic trip to the Island of Ireland

Video Team

Joe Biden hailed his trip as a successful trip and said Ireland has an ally in the White House. Joe Biden visited the island of Ireland to trace his roots, and meet with the leaders of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

