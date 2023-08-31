Rare super blue moon takes over the night sky

People gathered across the UK to see the biggest and brightest moon of the year. It was a rare chance to gaze at what is known as a blue supermoon, with the last such phenomenon occurring in 2009. The blue moon refers to the second full moon in one calendar month, which happens approximately once every two or three years. This one is also a supermoon when the Earth's natural satellite appears about 14% bigger and 30% brighter in the sky as it reaches its closest point to Earth.