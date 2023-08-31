Rare super blue moon takes over the night sky

Rare super blue moon takes over the night sky

People gathered across the UK to see the biggest and brightest moon of the year. It was a rare chance to gaze at what is known as a blue supermoon, with the last such phenomenon occurring in 2009. The blue moon refers to the second full moon in one calendar month, which happens approximately once every two or three years. This one is also a supermoon when the Earth's natural satellite appears about 14% bigger and 30% brighter in the sky as it reaches its closest point to Earth.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News