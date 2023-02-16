Just 350 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild – making them one of the world’s rarest tiger subspecies.

Hidden cameras have captured the birth of two incredibly rare Sumatran tiger cubs born at Chester Zoo.

The twins have been bonding in their den with parents Kasarna and Dash. Their early life antics have been caught on the zoo’s CCTV cameras.