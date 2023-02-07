Rare blue lobster catch in Belfast Lough ‘two million to one shot’, says skipper

Rare blue lobster catch in Belfast Lough ‘two million to one shot’, says skipper

Video Team

Fisherman Stuart Brown has described landing a rare blue lobster in Belfast Lough as the catch of a lifetime. Some marine biologists have estimated the odds of catching a blue lobster at around two million to one. Mr Brown said he caught the lobster in a pot that was lying in the waters close to Blackhead Lighthouse on the northern shores of Belfast Lough.

