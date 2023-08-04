Rare black jaguar arrives at Chester Zoo

Credit: Chester Zoo A rare black jaguar has arrived at Chester Zoo as part of special programme to protect the species. The two-year-old big cat, named Inka, has moved from The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent having been carefully selected as a fitting companion for Chester’s resident male jaguar, Napo. With scientists fearing that jaguars may become vulnerable to extinction in the near future, conservationists at the zoo hope Inka’s arrival will help to throw an all-important spotlight on these amazing animals.