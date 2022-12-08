Raheem Sterling to return to World Cup
Sunday World Video Team
Raheem Sterling to return to World Cup ahead of France clash after break-in at home in Surrey
Popular Videos
Crime doesn't pay | Man's failed attempt to rob Dublin post office with ‘bread knife’ caught on CCTV
Video: Man (50s) charged as van driven wrong way down busy bridge in Waterford City
Here's Johnny | Johnny Logan is third most Googled celeb in Belgium after Masked Singer appearance
wheelie-rae | Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae almost crashes electric scooter in TikTok video
Harry Dunn's mum speaks ahead of sentencing
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Rol-ing in it | Conor McGregor snaps smiling selfie wearing new suit and €120k Rolex
no entry | Roger Federer shares hilarious tale of being blocked from entering Wimbledon
'body conscious' | Joanne McNally was ‘mortified’ seeking help for her eating disorder
Monk on trial | Jonathan Dowdall to be allowed give evidence in Gerry Hutch murder trial, court rules
bottle attack | ‘IRA’ man who robbed home of victim who invited him in jailed
major op | Dogs, drugs, horses and caravans seized in Tipperary raids
'desperate' | Shane MacGowan's wife says she is 'overwhelmed' as The Pogues star remains in hospital
Siight to behold | Irish-Scottish duo Siights speak of how chance meeting while touring with Hozier led to formation
yellow snow alert | Varadkar vows no power cuts for homes as snow warnings for three counties issued
'terrible tragedy' | Former GAA star charged with manslaughter of customer at his pub to move back home
More Videos
Harry and Meghan documentary: Pair recall their first date
Harry and Meghan: What have we learned from their Netflix documentary so far?
Crime doesn't pay | Man's failed attempt to rob Dublin post office with ‘bread knife’ caught on CCTV
Gardaí investigate two men's deaths in Monaghan
Security seen at King Charles' side as egg allegedly thrown in Luton
Riot police deployed outside stadium for Morocco v Spain game
dram team | Buddies Ed Sheeran and Russell Crowe back Irish whiskey distillery venture with Ronan Keating
open book | Celine Dion axes Dublin gig dates after being diagnosed with neurological condition
lab failures | Widower of Irene Teap settles case over wife Irene’s death from cervical cancer
Hutch n go | Hutch associate James ‘Mago’ Gately warned to file defence in CAB case or face losing legal aid
rebound | Maura Higgins recovers from dress disaster with stunning red carpet look
inmate inquest | Prisoners found convicted murderer Trevor Corr ‘freezing cold’ in Mountjoy Prison cell
Harry Dunn's mum speaks ahead of sentencing
Raheem Sterling to return to World Cup
Video: Man (50s) charged as van driven wrong way down busy bridge in Waterford City
virus tragedy | HSE confirms death of Dublin child (4) from Strep A infection
parents' worry | HSE sends letter to parents warning about key symptoms of Strep A to look out for
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed