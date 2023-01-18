Queen Of Pop Madonna to embark on global greatest hits tour

Queen Of Pop Madonna to embark on global greatest hits tour

Sunday World Video Team

Madonna has announced a global tour featuring her greatest hits from four decades. The Queen of Pop will visit 35 cities during Madonna: The Celebration Tour, which kicks off in Vancouver in Canada on July 15 and will be followed by stops across North America.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News