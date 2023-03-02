Queen Consort talks reading with Children's Laureate for World Book Day

Queen Consort talks reading with Children's Laureate for World Book Day

Video Team

Credit: BookTrust. The Queen Consort speaking to the Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho at Clarence House to mark World Book Day. In the video, Her Majesty and Joseph discuss their shared love of books, the importance of reading in childhood, and the joy of reading to loved ones. The Queen Consort has a longstanding commitment to supporting literacy and championing the importance of reading. A long-time supporter of BookTrust, as Duchess of Cornwall Her Majesty became Patron of the charity in 2011, taking over the role from HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News