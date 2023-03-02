Queen Consort talks reading with Children's Laureate for World Book Day

Credit: BookTrust. The Queen Consort speaking to the Children's Laureate Joseph Coelho at Clarence House to mark World Book Day. In the video, Her Majesty and Joseph discuss their shared love of books, the importance of reading in childhood, and the joy of reading to loved ones. The Queen Consort has a longstanding commitment to supporting literacy and championing the importance of reading. A long-time supporter of BookTrust, as Duchess of Cornwall Her Majesty became Patron of the charity in 2011, taking over the role from HRH The Duke of Edinburgh.