Queen Consort leads tributes to Paul O'Grady

The Queen Consort has been left “deeply saddened” at the death of her friend, TV presenter Paul O’Grady, whose “warm heart and infectious humour lit up the lives of so many”. The pair shared a special bond over their love of dogs, met many times and worked closely together in support of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home. The royal family’s official Twitter account paid tribute to the star, saying: “Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories.”