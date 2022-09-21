Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Sunday World Video Team

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilisation in Russia as the war in Ukraine approaches the seven-month mark. Mr Putin also warned the West that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory, saying: “It’s not a bluff.”

