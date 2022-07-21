Putin left standing awkwardly for Turkish President ahead of meeting

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Russian President Vladimir Putin was left waiting and fidgeting for 50 seconds by Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan ahead of talks in Tehran on Tuesday, prompting Turkish media to draw parallels with Putin making him and other leaders stand by in the past.

