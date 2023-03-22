Putin hits out at British plans to supply Ukraine with weapons containing nuclear components

Video Team

Speaking after talks with visiting Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Putin said that Ukraine's Western allies so far have shown no interest in a peace plan. He noted British plans to provide Ukraine with ammunition for battle tanks containing depleted uranium, saying that it heralds the West switching to supplying Ukraine with weapons containing nuclear components.

