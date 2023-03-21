Putin hails China’s Xi plan to settle ‘acute crisis’ in Ukraine
Video Team
Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin on Monday, in a visit meant to send a powerful message to Western leaders allied with Ukraine that their efforts to isolate Moscow have fallen short.
Popular Videos
Knockout blow | Watch: Shocking moment gunman robs former world champion boxer Amir Khan of £70k watch
St Patrick's Day parade float pokes fun at Burke family
Orlando Tune | Orlando Bloom shocks revellers with rendition of Irish folk song in pub on St Patrick’s Day
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and partner Matt Barrett celebrate Ireland's Grand Slam in Washington DC
Swan attacked by 'dog left off-lead'
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Deals on wheels | Gardai target South American drug gang using food delivery network to operate in Dublin
New Era | Leinster confident that they can cope without Johnny Sexton
Irish Hero | Paul McGrath on Alex Ferguson pay-off offer, his demons and Big Jack calling him James
wet and windy | Ireland weather: Met Éireann forecasts strong winds with rain developing throughout day
Hard-hitting video urges government to retain eviction ban
Putin hails China’s Xi plan to settle ‘acute crisis’ in Ukraine
Kyl-er Blow | Andrew Omobamidele is ready for the ‘ultimate test’ against Kylian Mbappé
Blueprint | Northern and Southern hemisphere sides to collide in new rugby world league
'devastated' | Harry Potter and Star Wars actor dies after collapsing outside King’s Cross Station
Charged | Dublin man Nathan Coakley accused of throwing petrol bomb at north inner city flat
More Videos
Orlando Tune | Orlando Bloom shocks revellers with rendition of Irish folk song in pub on St Patrick’s Day
UBS acquires ailing rival Credit Suisse in emergency rescue deal
Guardiola jokes Erling Haaland's prowess sets him up for high expectations in the future
John Wick stars praise stunt work as Chapter 4 is set for release on March 24
Erik ten Hag sympathises with Silva frustration but says managers are an example
St Patrick's Day parade float pokes fun at Burke family
Tragedy | Construction company seeking charges dismissal after young worker’s death
Mr Moonlight murder | Bobby Ryan’s daughter fears killer Patrick Quirke will walk free after new twist
Not guilty plea | Mum-of-two found in 'pool of blood' after meeting 'brutal death', murder trial told
such a pane | Dublin man accused of slamming window on garda’s fingers during Covid lockdown
Mystery | Gardaí renew appeal on sixth anniversary of missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell
axe to fall | Tottenham prepare to make announcement on Antonio Conte’s future
raise the roof | Bressie, Mario Rosenstock and Kin’s Clare Dunne join campaign to extend eviction ban
Christ's fake | Fake Irish visionary claims young people ‘yielding to needs of flesh’ sparked Ukraine War
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says DUP will vote against the Windsor Framework
Swan attacked by 'dog left off-lead'
EGG ON FACE | Roman Kemp in turmoil after ‘eating Creme Egg worth £10,000’
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed