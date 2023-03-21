Putin hails China’s Xi plan to settle ‘acute crisis’ in Ukraine

Putin hails China’s Xi plan to settle ‘acute crisis’ in Ukraine

Video Team

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin on Monday, in a visit meant to send a powerful message to Western leaders allied with Ukraine that their efforts to isolate Moscow have fallen short.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News