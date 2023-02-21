Putin criticises the West as he defends Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused western countries of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine – dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbour.
