Pups and their owners hit the waves at annual Dog Surfing Championships

Pups and their owners hit the waves at annual Dog Surfing Championships

Sunday World Video Team

Pups and their owners have taken to the sea in the UK’s annual Dog Surfing Championships. Some competitors chose to dress up for the occasion as familiar faces such as the Queen and Scooby Doo and made a splash alongside their canines at the Dog Masters 2022 event.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News