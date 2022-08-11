Puck fair: Goat is paraded down Killorglin street amid warm conditions

Puck fair: Goat is paraded down Killorgan street amid warm conditions

Johnny BrewSunday World Video Team

Puck fair: Goat is paraded down Killorglin street amid warm conditions

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News