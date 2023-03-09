PSNI release CCTV of car involved in shooting of detective in Omagh

PSNI release CCTV of car involved in shooting of detective in Omagh

Video Team

The PSNI have released CCTV of the blue Ford Fiesta involved in the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell as it travels into Coalisland, County Tyrone, at around 10pm on the night of 21 February 2023.

