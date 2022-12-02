PSNI officer gives statement about murder in Newry
Avril KinsellaSunday World Video Team
PSNI officer gives statement about murder in Newry.
Popular Videos
Public disorder | Shocking video shows men wielding axe and sword in daylight brawl in Finglas
Look at Hughes | Watch presenter Alan Hughes belt out his version of Sweet Caroline at charity lunch
horror blaze | Shocking video shows man setting two caravans alight in arson attack in Co Clare
Gardia investigate to men's deaths in Monaghan
PSNI officer gives statement about murder in Newry
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
x-treme makeover | Fans say Simon Cowell looks ‘unrecognisable’ in new video
'nasty fracture' | Solicitor who fell on slippery decking in Dublin’s Horse Show House pub awarded €105k
'Had it coming' | ‘Vigilante’ dies in crash as he fled scene after knife murder of sex offender in Monaghan
condolences | Friends of man who died as he fled scene of Monaghan murder say death is ‘heart-breaking’
shooter's sentence | Former member of notorious Westies gang jailed for 18 years for shooting at two gardai
health fears | Six celebs who have opened up about their battle with chronic illness
pride battle | Dr Pixie McKenna says men talking to a doctor is still a ‘taboo’
breaking: | Secret recording of Gerry Hutch conversations CAN be used in evidence, court rules
wheely good money | Irish Rail rakes in nearly €390k from clamping with one station behind a third of all clamps
home of horror | How MI5 protected child sex abusers in the notorious Kincora Boys’ Home
More Videos
horror blaze | Shocking video shows man setting two caravans alight in arson attack in Co Clare
'sickening' | Motorist films shocking video as he intentionally knocks cyclist off his bike in Louth
Operation Desert Light
Life saver | Bodycam footage shows man pulled from subway tracks after 'accidental fall' as a train approaches
running street battle | England and Wales fans clash in Tenerife
heart warming | Toy Show guest Catriona Kalogeraki gets a surprise message from Emma Watson
new photos | Allen Leech and India Mullen film explosive scene for new show based on Ireland’s missing women
PSNI officer gives statement about murder in Newry
bail refused | Man allegedly left woman ‘covered in blood’ after forcing her into boot of car, court told
'perfect day' | Alan Hughes shares peak into Dublin home as he decorates for Christmas
'so happy' | Ryan Tubridy receives adorable letter from 7-year-old who ‘loved’ The Toy Show
cold case | Former teacher featured in hit podcast jailed for 24 years after murdering his wife in 1982
court warning | Judge threatens to remove killer Graham Dwyer from courtroom after repeated interruptions
passport fraud | ‘Dapper Don’ Christy Kinahan facing four years in prison after being indicted in Spain
changing lives | Cara Delevingne says internalised homophobia made her ‘think about ending my life’
callous raid | Man (44) who stole jewellery worth €120k before returning to homeless hostel is jailed
'go home' | Secretary sacked after break-up with boss’s son to be paid €22k for unfair dismissal
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed