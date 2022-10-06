PSNI have released CCTV footage of two suspects in west Belfast shooting

PSNI have released CCTV footage of two suspects in west Belfast shooting

Sunday World Video Team

A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those who killed a man in a social club in Belfast. Detectives from the PSNI major investigation team probing the murder of 42-year-old Sean Fox in west Belfast on Sunday have released CCTV footage which shows two hooded individuals walking to the club where the shooting occurred.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News