PSNI Chief Constable says he is not stepping down

Simon Byrne said his priority is about ‘the wellbeing of officers and staff’ after data was released by the organisation in a major security breach. The Belfast Telegraph asked when the Information Commissioner was informed about the stolen police laptop which happened on July 6. Assistant Chief Constable, Chris Todd said: “It was brought to my attention on 27 July and it’s at that point we informed the Information Commissioner.” The laptop has not yet been recovered. This is part of an ongoing investigation as to why there was such a gap between the laptop being stolen to it being reported to ACC Todd. No PSNI officer has been moved from their homes, the Chief Constable said: “we have not yet redeployed anyone for example from their home.” The Chief Constable added that he is “deeply sorry about what has happened.”