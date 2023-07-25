Protests as Israeli parliament takes first major step in Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul

Israel’s parliament has approved the first major law in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious plan to overhaul the country’s justice system, triggering a new burst of mass protests and drawing accusations that he is pushing the country towards authoritarian rule. The vote, passed unanimously by Mr Netanyahu’s ruling coalition after the opposition stormed out of the hall, deepened the fissures that have tested the delicate social ties that bind the country, rattled the cohesion of its powerful military and repeatedly drawn concern from Israel’s closest ally, the United States. It came just hours after Mr Netanyahu’s release from hospital after having a pacemaker fitted.