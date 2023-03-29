Protests and strikes continue in France against pension reforms

Protests and strikes continue in France against pension reforms

Video Team

Some 13,000 police officers were deployed across France on the 10th day of mass demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial pension reforms. Violence has flared since Mr Macron's latest move, and thousands of tonnes of stinking garbage have piled up on the streets of Paris.

