Protesters throw soup on famous Van Gogh’s painting

Sunday World Video Team

Two protesters from Just Stop Oil have thrown tinned soup at Vincent Van Gogh’s famous 1888 work Sunflowers at the National Gallery in London.The pair threw two tins of Heinz tomato soup before security was called in and visitors were escorted out of the room.

