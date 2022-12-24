Protesters and police clash in Paris after shooting

Protesters and police clash in Paris after shooting

Sunday World Video Team

Skirmishes have broken out in Paris between angry Kurds and police after a man shot dead three people at a Kurdish cultural centre in an assault that appeared to be specifically aimed at foreigners. A 69-year-old suspect, who was also injured, was arrested after the incident in the French capital’s 10th arrondissement.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News