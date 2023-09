Prosecutors have released dramatic footage of a police car crashing into the side of a family car, seriously injuring a mother-of-two, while he was driving at more than twice the speed limit to the scene of an accident. Pc Harry Chaplin, of Dorset Police, hit the car carrying a husband and wife and their two children while travelling at up to 81mph in Littlemoor Road, Weymouth, Dorset, on July 9, 2022.