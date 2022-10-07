Princess of Wales told 'Ireland belongs to the Irish'
Sunday World Video Team
When meeting people on a visit to Northern Ireland, the Princess of Wales was challenged by a woman who suggested Kate was not in her own country. The exchange unfolded when Kate and William were undertaking an impromptu meet and greet with people in north Belfast. While shaking hands with the princess, the woman said: “Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country.” The woman, who appeared to be videoing the exchange on a mobile phone, added: “Ireland belongs to the Irish.”
