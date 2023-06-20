Princess of Wales reopens National Portrait Gallery

The Princess of Wales has reopened the National Portrait Gallery in London following a three-year refurbishment programme. The gallery closed its doors in March 2020, and has undergone the biggest transformation in its 127-year history. Among the guests at the reopening were Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy. Kate's own 40th birthday portraits will also be permanently displayed on the gallery's walls as part of the renovations. The gallery is one of Kate's longest running associations, having became its royal patron in 2012.