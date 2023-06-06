Princess Eugenie welcomes baby Ernest as she celebrates birth of second son

Princess Eugenie welcomes baby Ernest as she celebrates birth of second son

Princess Eugenie has given birth to a son named Ernest, she has announced. The late Queen’s granddaughter, 33, and husband Jack Brooksbank, 37, welcomed their second child, who weighed 7lb 1oz, nearly a week ago on May 30. Their elder son, two-year-old August, is now a big brother.

