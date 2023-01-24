Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

Princess Eugenie ‘so excited’ to be pregnant with second child

Video Team

Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child, and shared a sweet family photograph of her son August kissing her bump to announce the news. The late Queen’s granddaughter and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting the new addition to their family – a brother or sister for August – in the summer.

