Prince William’s tribute to King Charles at coronation concert: Pa, we are all so proud of you

The Prince of Wales has paid a touching public tribute to his father the King at the coronation concert, saying: 'Pa, we are all so proud of you.' Heir to throne William also made a sweet reference to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II after taking to the stage, adding: 'I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us.'

