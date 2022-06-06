Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall enjoy Big Jubilee Lunch

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall kicked off the final day of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign by meeting guests at the Big Jubilee Lunch in The Oval, south London. The couple mingled with the 450 guests who included people from a variety of organisations, as well as locals and a group of 70 volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service.

