Prince Louis pictured being pushed in wheelbarrow by Kate before fifth birthday

A smiling Prince Louis has been photographed being pushed in a wheelbarrow by his mother, the Princess of Wales, ahead of his fifth birthday. The photograph shows the young prince wearing a blue woolly jumper, shirt and blue shorts while sitting on top of leaves and grass and holding on to the wheelbarrow, as Kate laughs. It is one of two pictures taken by photographer Millie Pilkington earlier this month on the Windsor Estate. They have been released to mark Louis turning five on Sunday.