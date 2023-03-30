Prince Harry returns to High Court as privacy claim hearing nears end

The Duke of Sussex has reappeared at the High Court as his lawyers resisted an “ambitious” and “unattractive” bid by the publisher of the Daily Mail to end his legal action against it. Harry and other high-profile individuals accuse Associated Newspapers Limited of having “concealed wrongdoing” over the alleged unlawful gathering of their private information.

