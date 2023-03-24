Prince Harry makes guest appearance on Car S.O.S

Video Team

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise guest appearance on popular television show Car S.O.S, which aired its third episode of season 11 last night on National Geographic. Harry sent a message of good wishes to the featured contributor in the episode, Stephan, from Taunton in Devon, who had his treasured classic motor fully restored to its prime condition by the Car S.O.S team.

