Prince Harry loses bid for second High Court challenge over UK security

The Duke of Sussex has lost a bid to bring a second legal challenge against the Home Office over his security arrangements when in the UK. Harry asked for permission to bring a High Court challenge over a decision that he should not be allowed to pay privately for his protective security.

