Priest who was abused as a child urges other victims to break their silence
Mick CarolanVideo Team
Priest who was abused as a child urges other victims to break their silence
Popular Videos
WATCH | Man interrupts live RTÉ News Six One broadcast with anti-LGBTQ comments
CCTV footage of woman disposing of items after beating her friend to death with hammer
US TikToker made a major mistake when she drank Guinness straight from a bottle
Care leavers hail ‘inspirational’ Barry Keoghan as he aims for Oscars glory
No Hard Feelings - Official Trailer
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
Priest who was abused as a child urges other victims to break their silence
unbelievable | New York woman dies after carrying stone baby for nine years
talking point | Dummy teams in GAA have become a joke and it needs to end
'blew my mind' | RTÉ legend Gerry Ryan's partner Melanie Verwoerd says she spoke to late DJ through clairvoyant
'SOFT TOUCH' | Man caught with €33k of cannabis avoids jail after judge says young people ‘can be stupid’
WATCH | Man interrupts live RTÉ News Six One broadcast with anti-LGBTQ comments
'gentleman' | Tributes paid after well-known face from RTÉ’s Angelus passes away
COCAINE SEIZURE | Man (50s) due in court for assault as part of garda crackdown on drug-related intimidation
Video shows moment Iraqi man stabs UK student in bid to be deported
ASSAULT CHARGE | Dublin cocaine suspect shot during struggle with off-duty garda, court hears
More Videos
Manchester United character in bounce back win impresses manager Erik ten Hag
Multiple dead in Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Germany
Arsenal let in too many easy goals, says Arteta
No Hard Feelings - Official Trailer
Irish Goodbye star James Martin brings the house down at O'Brien's Irish Pub in Los Angeles
What has gone wrong for Antonio Conte at Tottenham as trophy drought continues
BABY ZONE | Ronan Keating becomes a grandfather as son Jack (23) welcomes baby girl
Ireland weather | Fresh Status Yellow ice warning as temperatures to drop to -5C in places tonight with hazardous road conditions expected
FATAL WOUNDS | Murder suspect arrested after ‘frantic’ emergency call to gardai in Co Cavan town
Man, 82, guilty of murdering ex-wife in 1978 after she fled abusive marriage
Care leavers hail ‘inspirational’ Barry Keoghan as he aims for Oscars glory
Manchester United character in bounce back win impresses manager Erik ten Hag
Multiple dead in Jehovah's Witness hall shooting in Germany
Arsenal let in too many easy goals, says Arteta
SPEAKING OUT | Priest says he suffered breakdown after cleric who raped him was jailed
reality check | Essex drug dealers who wanted to become new Kray twins banged up for more than 25 years
Jenny's New Block | Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s new $64m Los Angeles mansion
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed