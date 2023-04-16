Priest holds Mass in Irish pub after church closes for renovations

Priest holds Mass in Irish pub after church closes for renovations

Mick CarolanVideo Team

Vincent and Adrienne Clarke, owners of the Eirlux Irish bar in Luxembourg came to the aid of Irish priest Fr Michael Cusack and offered their premises for Mass after the church had to close for renovations.

