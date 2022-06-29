President Zelensky shares footage of Kremenchuk shopping centre missile strike

Sunday World Video Team

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has shared footage of the Russian attack on a shopping centre in the city of Kremenchuk, and said that those seeking to justify the actions of the Russian army will be 'punished'.

