President Michael D Higgins: Housing is 'our great, great failure'

Ministers were left furious at President Michael D Higgins for describing housing policy in Ireland as our “great, great failure”.

📈 ➡️ 🎥

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News