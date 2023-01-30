Premier League transfer rumours as Deadline Day approaches

Premier League transfer rumours as Deadline Day approaches

Video Team

With the clock ticking down on the January transfer window there is plenty of business that may yet be completed in the coming days. Teams fighting for Premier League survival, battling it out at the top or trying to get into Europe could all be tempted into the market. Here is a look at some of the players rumoured to be changing hands by the end of the window.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News