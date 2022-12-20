Premier League returns: Arsenal's mid-season review
Sunday World Video Team
A look at how Arsenal are shaping up for the second half of the season as the Premier League returns after the Qatar World Cup. The Gunners are surprise league leaders - can Mikel Arteta's men continue their great form?
