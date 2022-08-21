Premier League releases ‘Iconic Stories’ series to celebrate 30 years of the tournament

Sunday World Video Team

Credit: Premier League Premier League releases ‘Iconic Stories’ series to celebrate 30 years of the tournament Credit: Premier League The Premier League is releasing the fourth film in its ‘Iconic Stories’ series to mark the League’s 30th anniversary. ‘Dennis Bergkamp: A Genius of Space’ focuses on Arsenal’s Dutch forward scoring a memorable goal against Newcastle United and answers the age-old question of whether he meant to produce the sublime turn and finish, or if it was a stroke of luck. Footage also includes the teaser trailers of the pervious episodes in the ‘Iconic Stories' series.

