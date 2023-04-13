Premier League clubs agree to end gambling sponsorship on front of shirts

Premier League clubs have collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts, but it will only come into effect at the end of the 2025-26 season. After extensive consultation between the Premier League, its 20 clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, a decision has been made for the league to become the first in the UK to take such action to voluntarily reduce gambling advertising. Eight current Premier League clubs have gambling companies as their front-of-shirt sponsor.