Pope Francis has gone to hospital for surgery on his intestine. He has arrived at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for the procedure, which comes two years after he had 13in of his colon removed because of an inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine. The Vatican said Francis, 86, would be put under general anaesthesia and would be in hospital for several days.

