Pope apologises for ‘catastrophic’ school abuses in Canada

Pope apologises for ‘catastrophic’ school abuses in Canada

Sunday World Video Team

Pope Francis has apologised for the Catholic Church’s cooperation with Canada’s “catastrophic” policy of indigenous residential schools.

Popular Videos

Watch MoreMore Videos

Headlines

More Videos

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

Latest News