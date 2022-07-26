Pope apologises for ‘catastrophic’ school abuses in Canada
Sunday World Video Team
Pope Francis has apologised for the Catholic Church’s cooperation with Canada’s “catastrophic” policy of indigenous residential schools.
Popular Videos
Woman stabbed 29 times by partner says ‘I’m a survivor’ as he is jailed for life
Shopping brawl | Shocking video of two women fighting in Primark goes viral
Dublin Fire Brigade attends gorse fire in Killiney
Man stabbed to death inside London pub
Chess playing robot grabs and breaks finger of seven-year-old at Moscow Chess Open
Watch MoreMore Videos
Headlines
'devastating' | Ex 2fm star Eoghan McDermott says he is ‘so sorry’ to former girlfriend after split
'Devastated' | Parents of boy in comatose state set to take treatment fight to European court
CRIME WORLD | Episode 132: The death of feared loyalist terrorist Sam 'Skelly' McCrory
Pope apologises for ‘catastrophic’ school abuses in Canada
end game | Troy Parrott reveals why he picked Preston amid a host of offers
Mystic lag | ‘Psychic’ conman Simon Gold predicts he will stay out of trouble after prison release
Luas cannon | Drunken barber caught driving wrong way on Luas tracks was ‘distraught’ after break up
Gran theft | Dublin granny with 243 previous convictions went on shopping spree with stolen card
TRIBUTES | Former Northern Ireland first minister David Trimble dies aged 77
Hellfire | Homes evacuated and two firefighters hospitalised amid huge Dublin gorse fire
More Videos
Good Friday Agreement architect and former UUP leader Lord Trimble dies
Piers Morgan interviews president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena in Ukraine
Chess playing robot grabs and breaks finger of seven-year-old at Moscow Chess Open
Man stabbed to death inside London pub
Bird flu outbreak causing devastation on Farne Islands, National Trust warns
Major incident declared over large fire at Surrey’s Hankley Common
'Stunned silence' | Brother of Mayo footballer Oisín Mullin and popular fitness coach killed in Limerick crash
Dublin Fire Brigade attends gorse fire in Killiney
Woman stabbed 29 times by partner says ‘I’m a survivor’ as he is jailed for life
UK will host Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine
Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie
Good Friday Agreement architect and former UUP leader Lord Trimble dies
Piers Morgan interviews president Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena in Ukraine
deadly duo | Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien on winning an All-Ireland medal with clubmate Seán O’Shea
high hopes | Galway’s ‘humbled’ Pádraic Joyce insists future is bright for Tribe’s new generation
wanted man | Cristiano Ronaldo flies in for talks on his Manchester United future
Latest News
Shocking | Video shows stolen high-powered Audi believed to be linked to prolific burglary gang
Missing person | Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Louth teen Leon Thornton
recovery | Michael O’Leary of Ryanair says his airline ‘completely unaffected’ as rivals cancel flights
'spotlight' | Four schools that won’t provide places for special needs pupils named
Seas the day | Why sailing the Mediterranean on world's largest cruise ship might be the holiday for you
thundery rain | Met Éireann issues fresh weather warning for three counties
unsolved | Gardaí appeal for info on tragic decade-old hit-and-run in Co Monaghan
inclusivity | Thousands line the streets of Dublin to celebrate Pride Festival
legend | Taoiseach leads tributes to Irish News owner Jim Fitzpatrick after his death at 92
cases rising | Here are Ireland's Covid-19 hotspots as over 23,000 new cases have been confirmed